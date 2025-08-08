Train and bus collide in central Kenya, at least 4 killed

Nairobi. A train and a bus collided on a railway crossing in central Kenya on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring others.

The Kenya Pipeline Company, whose bus was involved in the accident, said it was carrying staff finishing their morning shift at a training centre near the town of Naivasha.

"All injured staff have been evacuated to hospitals within Naivasha for medical attention," the company said in a statement.

It added that it would organise airlifts for those critically injured.

A Red Cross worker at the scene told Reuters that so far emergency teams had recovered four bodies from the wreckage.

The Kenya Pipeline Company did not say how many people had been killed or injured.