William Ruto names new cabinet

Kenya’s President William Ruto has named his cabinet on Tuesday,September 27, with former Vice President and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi being appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Mr Mudavadi will serve as the most senior officer after the President and his DP Rigathi Gachagua.

He will among other issues assist Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua in supervising government ministries and state departments, implement government policies, programs and projects, facilitate inter-ministerial work of cross- functional programs and take on any other function as may be assigned by the President

Prof Kithure Kindiki has been appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary while Treasury will be headed by former CBK governor Prof Njuguna Ndung'u.

The Head of State also picked Aden Duale as Defence CS, Aisha Jumwa to Public Service and former Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua to head Foreign and Diaspora Affairs ministry.

The Lands docket will be headed by Zachariah Mwangi Njeru, Agriculture and Livestock Development by Mithika Linturi and Health by Susan Nakhumicha Wafula.

Dr Ruto named Alice Wahome as Water and Sanitation CS, Moses Kuria as Trade CS while the East African Community Ministry will be headed by Rebecca Miano.

The Roads, Transport and Public Works ministry will be headed by Kipchumba Murkomen while Soipan Tuya has been appointed CS of the Environment and Forestry ministry.

Ms Peninah Malonza will replace Najib Balala as Tourism CS, while Eliud Owalo has been appointed to the Communications docket.

Mr Ezekiel Machogu will replace George Magoha as Education CS as long-term Ruto ally Davis Chirchir heads to the Energy Ministry.

The Youth Affairs ministry will be headed by Mr Ababu Namwamba, Cooperatives by Simon Chelugui and Mining by Salim Mvurya. The Labour ministry will be headed by Ms Florence Bore.

President Ruto promised that other cabinet appointments will follow soon.

Other key appointments

Outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum of Kenya, Ms Monica Juma, will be retained by Dr Ruto's government as National security advisor.