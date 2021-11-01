‘Mdundo’ records over 16 million users in third quarter

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The pan-African music streaming service, “Mdundo,” announced at the weekend that its platform recorded 16.4 million users during the quarter to September 30, 2021.

This represents a 10 percent growth from the previous quarter, mainly driven by significant increase in Tanzania, Kenya and South Africa. Tanzania had the platform’s biggest user base in the quarter, recording 4.1 million unique users, with Nigeria and Kenya recording 3.1 million and 2.6 million users respectively.

According to a statement issued by the firm, in Tanzania, Mdundo grew by 36 percent to 4.1 million unique users, contributing 24 percent of the platform’s total audience in the period.

“The rapid growth across the region further establishes our platform as a strong consumer touchpoint for our advertising clients at ‘Mdundo For Brands.’

“We are working closely with leading consumer brands across Africa to drive consumer influence, it is therefore great news that we are increasing the reach for our brand and our advertising partners,” said the Mdundo head of brand partnerships in Africa, Ms Rachel Karanu.

The company also announced that it has been working with some of the top brands in Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania within the quarter by offering brand solutions for Sportpesa, Safaricom, Chrome Gin, Standard Chartered Bank, Captain Morgan, Coca-Cola, BetKing and Guinness Smooth - among other collaborators.