120 artistes to perform at Marafiki Festival

Dar es Salaam. More than 120 artists from four countries expected to perform at the Marafiki festival this weekend.

The second edition of the festival themed ‘music for social change’ will bring together artistes from Kenya, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

The founder of the festival Isaack Abeneko said the event will not only bring good live music and knowledge but it will involve workshops to train artists on music business mechanism, how to penetrate local and international markets.

“In most cases when artists retire in the music industry, they fail to sustain their lives in terms of income generation because they lack awareness on business mechanisms and artiste management,” he said.

Other issues to be discussed during the workshop include music production that fits into media houses and that can have rotation and how to prepare electronic press kits.

Speaking on behalf of France embassy Ms Soumeya Djaffar, said her government will continue to sponsor such events because it brings different art stakeholders and experts to share their experience and creativity.

Basata representative Mr Ibrahim Ibengwe said the government promotes such events because it creates job opportunities to locals therefore they are optimistic that all protocols will be observed.