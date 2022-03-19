Diamond declares he is a player as Young, Famous and African Premieres

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Reality TV show Young Famous and African has premiered on Netflix on Friday March 18 with Tanzanian super star admitting in one of the scenes that he is a player.

From the clothes to the cars they drive it is all glitz and glamour for some of Africa’s finest as Netflix ventures into the world of reality TV.

The reality series which the first of its kind follows a group of famed, affluent young media stars in Johannesburg as they build careers, look for love and rekindle old flames.

The series features Diamond and Zari in the cast whose stories intertwine as they strive to show off colourful and tumultuous pasts and present lives and cultivate new experiences.

In one of the scenes Diamond triumphantly declares himself as Simba (Lion).

“My aka is Simba….a Lion so I want to hunt, but I know myself, I am a player,” says Diamond.

And indeed as Zari says, ‘each of the cast is a big deal from where they come from, full of energy and confidence.

She boasts of how she intimidates the other sex with her confidence.

"There is just this energy about me that when it is there, the confidence is way too high and it causes intimidation."

The stars lean on each other for support, while embracing new horizons in romance, work, and relationships in South Africa’s ‘city of gold’ Johannesburg.

According to Netflix, “This reality series follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa. Starring: Khanyi Mbau, Naked DJ among others.”

The series also has other Pan African Stars starring Pan-African stars; Annie Idibia, Jeremiah Ogbodo, , 2Baba, and Nadia Nakai.

