Diamond Platinumz robbed of valuables in DR Congo

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star, Diamond Platnumz was on Friday robbed of some his valuables while performing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



The star was making his way to the stage during a live performance in Lubumbashi, when rowdy fans mobbed him and took items whose value is yet to be stated.

Diamond performed in Lubumbashi during a tour to promote his FOA EP.



The FOA EP which Kicked off in May 07, has been taken to more than 15 Africa and Europe countries.



Through a viral clip which he shared online on his Instagram account, overjoyed fans could be seen cheering for him as he made his way to the stage in a pathway full of supporters.



In the viral short video, Diamond is seen being walked in between the crowd headed to the stage but it seems the revelers overpowered his security as they got a hold of him taking his orange marvin away from his head.



"But I still love you Lubumbashi …halaf kesho eti mtu anakupangia matumizi" (Then someone will start directing you on how to spend your money),” Diamond captioned the video.











When he finally got on the stage, Diamond was seen holding tight to his chains. One of his chains seemed to have been cut but was still on his neck.



Diamond, who was dressed in a pair of sunglasses, pieces of jewelry, an orange beanie hat that matched with his shirt and green pair of shorts, is seen being pushed aside by part of the crowd.



Some people in the crowd then grab his beanie hat, sunglasses and attempt to steal his chain too.



The artiste, however, made it to the stage while still holding the mic and belting a tune.



Diamond is famous for getting to the stage through the crowd with his bouncers paving the way for him.

Known for his opulent lifestyle, fashion sense and expensive jewelry, the father of four is among the highest paid musicians in Africa



He is reported to have pocketed Sh230 million last weekend for a performance that lasted barely 10 minutes during Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition’s final campaign rally at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Rated as the East African musician with the most views on YouTube, Diamond takes an upper standing in music despite his controversial love life.