Diamond Platnumz saddened by Hanstone EP

By Ramadhani Ismail Nyassa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongofleva artist and music writer, Hanstone has broken the surprise that had been prepared by his boss Diamond Platnumz to be introduced as the newest member of WCB.

Recently, Hanstone released his EP "Amazing" which brought about a lot of questions from fans because it was long known that Hanstone is a WCB artist despite not being officially introduced to fans and why WCB members didn’t post his EP.

The issue raised many questions and fans started to confirm that he had resigned from the label owned by Diamond Platnumz. Inside reports claimed that Hanstone was part of the label even before Zuchu, but due to the company's procedures Zuchu had to be introduced first.

Through a meeting held with Baba Levo talking to reporters about his new contract with the bet company, Baba Levo decided to talk about what was going on with Hanstone and the WCB label.

Speaking to reporters, Baba Levo claimed that Diamond Platnumz had lots of plans to surprise Hanstone and when he completed his US tour, he would then officially introduce him as a member of the label.

"Diamond Platnumz had planned to make a surprise for Hanstone, but the artist made mistake of releasing his Ep without the cooperation of his boss," said Baba Levo.

In addition to Diamond wanting to surprise him, Baba Levo added that, like other artists who are signed into contract with WCB, Hanstone signed an airtight contract that makes it difficult for him to leave without mutual consent.

"Hanstone signed a lifetime contract like other artists, so releasing an EP without notice and disappearing for no reason is a serious matter and there must be a compromise," said Baba Levo.

However, Baba Levo asked the fans of bongofleva music to pray for Hanstone, that when Diamond Platnumz returns home, there will be no conflict and they will be able to resolve their differences.

Hanstone has done a lot of work with great bongofleva artists not to mention he has written many dance songs for Nandy that have done well in the bongfleva music industry.