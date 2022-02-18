Diamond Platnumz & Zari’s reality show set for March 18

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

WCB President Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, is set to make a debut on Netflix together with his South Africa-based baby mama, Zari Hassan.

The upcoming Netflix’ ‘Young, famous and African’ reality series is to premiere on March 18 assembles a cast of some of the most talked-about men and women from Africa.

It follows eight African cast labelled “young and famous” due to their social media following and intense media coverage.

The two will feature on an African reality series dubbed Young, Famous & African, alongside other African stars.

Netflix South Africa has shared a sneak peek into the reality series which is set to premiere on March 18, 2022.

“It’s glitz, its glamour, and just a touch of You can’t miss this. Young, Famous & African arrives March 18. Only on Netflix.” read a post from the streaming platform.

An elated Chibu Dangote ‘Simba’ also shared a trailer of the series with his 14.1 million Instagram followers, hailing the show as a representation of the African culture.

“Another one for the culture! From Tandale to the world... Go behind the scenes of what it takes to be an African icon to the world with Netflix South Africa and Nextflix Nigeria’s first African reality TV show, featuring your one and only SIMBA! You don’t want to miss this,” wrote Diamond while reposting a trailer of the reality series.

Zari also put up a trailer of the series warning that she was about to lead the African takeover on Netflix.

Diamond and Zari’s stories intertwine as they strive to show off colourful and tumultuous pasts and present lives and cultivate new experiences.

They lean on each other for support, while embracing new horizons in romance, work, and relationships in South Africa’s ‘city of gold’ Joburg.According to Netflix, “This reality series follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa. Starring: Khanyi Mbau, Naked DJ among others.”