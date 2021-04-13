Diamond Plutinumz and his multimillion endorsement deals

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Diamond Platnumz over the weekend announced he had signed $5 million Distribution deal with African music streaming App, Mziiki, for his record label, WCB.

Diamond made public the new deal, stating that things were opening up for his record label, he however did not mention the duration of the deal.

“Today I signed a $5 million (Sh11.5 billion) distribution deal with @Mziiki for my @Wcbwasafi_ Record Label... May God continue blessing our Bongo Flava industry!," wrote Diamond.

The new deal comes hot on the heels of an ambassadorial deal that was signed on April 1 which saw Diamond appointed Itel Brand Ambassador for East Africa.

The singer also enjoys deals with beverage manufacturer Pepsi, continental pay Tv giants DStv Uber, and Bellaire which was one of his first deals.

According to Africa Facts Zone, the singer who became the first in Sub-Saharan Africa to hit a billion views on Youtube also has endorsements with Vodacom, Red Gold, Nice One, and Parimatch.

In March 2020, he was appointed the brand ambassador of Coral Paints (Tanzania), under its parent company, Insignia Limited, a deal that is believed to be in the excess of Sh600 million.

Early this year in an interview on Wasafi FM, the singer revealed how he earns at least Sh200 million per month.

These earnings are outside his performances which last year took a sh3.5 billion loss due to the coronavirus pandemic which forced him to postpone shows in Europe and the US.

The singer also once intimated that he charges $70,000 dollars for his international shows such as the most recent one Burkina Faso and $23,000 for his local performances.