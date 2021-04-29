Diamond’s 'Yope remix' hits 150 million views

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star ‘Diamond Platnumz’ has this week further demonstrated his influence and meteoric rise in Africa ‘s music industry after his ‘Yope’ video hit 150 million views on Youtube.

The Yope remix collaboration with Congolese artiste Innoss’B was officially released on September 7, 2019 has broken local record of videos that have been watched more times further cementing his position as one of the best in the region.

“150 Million Views.... they don't know what we have for them in my Album @officialinnossb” Diamond wrote on Instagram.

He is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label, Film production titled Zoom Extra also owns TV & a Radio Station titled Wasafi Tv & Wasafi Fm.

Diamond won numerous awards at Channel O, MTV Awards, Sound City, Kilimanjaro Music Awards, Headies, Afrimma, Kora, AEA, the HiPipo Music Awards.

The singer’s Youtube account has 5 Million subscribers, Instagram 12 million followers, Twitter 1million followers and 6 million followers on Facebook.

As part of his success over the years, the singer has multi-million endorsement deals with Vodacom, Red Gold, Nice One, and Parimatch, Pepsi, DStv, Uber, Bellair, Coral paint and most recently the $5 million distribution deal with Mziiki.

Diamond Platnumz released his debut 12-track album ‘Kamwambie’ in 2010, his second album ‘Lala Salama’ came in 2012, with a total of 10 songs also released his third album ‘A Boy from Tandale’ which had a total of 18 songs.

And word has it that the singer who has nurtured musicians such as Hermonize, Rayvanny, Mboso, Lava Lava and most recently Zuchu is planning for the release of his fourth studio album.