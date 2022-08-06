Diamond tells Raila Odinga: You are the next President

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz on Saturday, August 6, joined Kenya’s Raila Odinga at his final Presidential rally with an electrifying performance, calling on voters to vote for ‘Baba’.

"Nataka nikuambie vijana wanakuamini sana, nchi inakuamaini sana, na wewe ndiye Rais unayefuata," Diamond said.

This translates to, "I want to tell you that the youth believe in you, the country believes in you and you are the next President."

The singer had supporters of the Azimio la Umoja coalition on their feet as he took the stage to loud applause from the thousands in attendance.

Among the songs he performed include; Babalao, Amaboko and Waah as Raila joined him on stage.

He graced the stage donning a white vest and jeans accompanied by dancers also with white T-shirts.

Advertisement





The singer who has been in South Africa jetted into Nairobi earlier on Saturday in a private jet , accompanied by his firstborn daughter Princess Tiffah.

He is one of the high profile artistes who entertained Azimio supporters.

Today was the last day of campaigns in Kenya as the neighbouring country heads to the polls on Tuesday, August 9.