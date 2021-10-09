Fally Ipupa and AliKiba on the same stage in Dar es Salaam

By Nasra Abdallah More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Congolese musician Fally Ipupa is in Tanzania for two shows, and is expected to be accompanied by Bongo Flava artiste, Alikiba on one of his shows.

This was revealed by Prime Time Promotions’ Edward Lusala who is coordinating the musician’s two shows in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.

Organizers said that apart from AliKiba other artistes who will also appear during the performance will come as a surprise.

Speaking upon arrival Fally Ipupa who is a household name in Tanzania’s social scenes said he has been following Tanzanian music closely and recognizes works of artistes such as AliKiba, Diamond Platnumz, Vanessa Mdee and Barnaba Classic.

He added that they already have a plan for a collaboration with the ‘Only One King’ musician, adding that he knows Barnaba as a talented guitarist.

"I really follow Tanzanian music and all the artists who are doing well I love them including Diamond, Alikiba, Vanessa Mdee and this other one who sings and plays the guitar, who is this ... this is Barnabas," said Fally Pupa.

Fally Ipupa has in the past collaborated with Bongo Flava musician rtist, Diamond Platnumz in hit single ‘Inama’ which was a major success across Africa.