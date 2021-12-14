Ferre Gola, Mbosso to serenade Miss East Africa pageant

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Congolese musician Ferre Gola and Bongo Flava artiste , Mbosso are set to perform at the finals of Miss East Africa pageant, organisers have said.

Speaking on Tuesday 14, 2021 Chief Coordinator, Hellen Kazimoto, said the competition is expected to take place on December 24 at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Kazimoto said apart from the beauties gracing the stage in different wears, there will be entertainment provided by both local and international artistes.

For his part, Rena vice-president, Jolly Mutesa, said participants from 16 countries will participate, citing Mauritius, South Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Seychelles, Comoros, and Uganda.

Other countries are Kenya, Malawi, Somalia, Ethiopia, Burundi, Rwanda, Malawi and the hosts Tanzania.

The eventual winner, according to organizers will take home a Nissan Xtrail car with a monthly salary of $ 1500, while the runner-up will walk away with a cash prize of $ 5000 while the third winner will receive $ 2000.

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the main sponsor, Wasafi Media Company’s, Jamal April said that the judges will be looking at various aspects including how the beauties can promote their countries and Africa as a whole.