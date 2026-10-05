Jihan Dimack starts the race for Top 2 in Miss Grand Country’s Power of the Year

Tanzania’s Jihan Dimack has started the race for a place in the Top Two of Miss Grand International 2026’s Country’s Power of the Year competition, with the beauty queen carrying strong momentum after reaching the final three in the previous round.

Jihan advanced to the final three alongside Ecuador’s Shyare Andrade and Vietnam’s Emoura Phạm after the fourth round of voting, which ran from October 2 to 4.

Chile’s Ignacia Michelson was eliminated as the competition was reduced from four contestants to three.

The latest stage will determine the two contestants who move forward in the Country’s Power of the Year race, with the eventual winner earning an automatic place in the Top 20 of the Miss Grand International 2026 grand final.

Jihan enters the latest race after leading the previous four-candidate round with 32 per cent of the vote, ahead of Ecuador with 15 per cent, Chile with 13 per cent and Vietnam with 12 per cent.

Her campaign has received another boost after she emerged as the second-most-mentioned contestant in a closed interview involving Miss Grand International 2026 contestants.

The contestants were asked, “If you don’t win, who should win?”

Vietnam received the highest number of mentions, with 14 contestants choosing the country, followed by Tanzania with 13. Thailand came third with seven votes, while Ecuador received six. Mexico received four, while Hong Kong, Canada, Guatemala, the Philippines, Cuba and Australia received two mentions each.

The result gives Jihan another notable showing at the competition and highlights the support she has received from fellow contestants.

The closed interview forms part of the pageant’s assessment of contestants’ communication, personality, confidence and ability to express their views.

Jihan, 30, was crowned Miss Grand Tanzania 2026 in August after representing Mwanza in the national competition. She previously represented Tanzania at Miss Universe and brings modelling and pageant experience to the international stage.

According to her official profile, Jihan began modelling at 17 and has lived in Tanzania, Lebanon and Mozambique. She currently works in China in modelling, sales and live commerce.

She has also described herself as half Tanzanian and half Lebanese, saying her experiences across different cultures have shaped her outlook and strengthened her appreciation for diversity.

At Miss Grand International, Jihan has placed particular emphasis on peace, unity and resilience, aligning her advocacy with the pageant’s “Stop the War and Violence” campaign.

Her Country’s Power campaign has also attracted strong support from Tanzanian fans, with Jihan previously thanking supporters for voting, sharing and encouraging her throughout the competition.

“This achievement is much bigger than me. It belongs to every Tanzanian who voted, shared, reposted, encouraged me and brought others together to help us reach this point,” Jihan said after Tanzania advanced to the next stage.

Now, the focus shifts to the race for the Top Two, with Jihan, Ecuador’s Shyare Andrade and Vietnam’s Emoura Phạm competing for the two available places.