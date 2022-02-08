Judge’s call to magistrates on graft, money-laundering cases

By George Sembony More by this Author

Lushoto. Resident Magistrates have been asked to cultivate understanding, and ramp up their knowledge and ability of handling corruption and money-laundering cases.

The call was made by the High Court Judge, Edwin Kakolaki, when he opened a training for 200 Resident Magistrates on the handling of corruption and money laundering and restitution of illegally acquired assets.

Judge Kakolaki emphasised, at the start of training at the Institute of Judicial Administration (IJA) in Lushoto, Tanga Region about the need for the Magistrates to be more aware of the offences, saying they were sometimes committed by people with a high level of understanding in the areas where they committed the offences and could even be legal experts.

Judge Kakolaki said the court has been dealing with this issue in various ways so as the magistrates are involved.

He said they should not hesitate to provide education on the negative impacts of corruption and money laundering to individuals and the nation at large.

He reminded the magistrates that the administration of justice rests with them, and urged them to make good use of their freedoms as magistrates and the independence of the judiciary in deciding the cases before them without fear or favour.

Judge Kakolaki also reminded all Magistrates and members of the Judiciary of the importance of upholding ethics in the judiciary and the public service as a whole.

He said it was their responsibility to adhere to various rules, procedures and guidelines of ethics.

“Your work of justice should go hand in hand with the existence of good values.

“In your working life, continue to be a mirror and an example of good manners, the fear of God and avoiding creation of an environment of misconduct in the public service,” he said.

At the same time, Judge Kakolaki reminded court staff members of the Chief Justice’s instructions to increase efforts in learning all ICT issues so that they can better understand and simplify their work, including enabling them to complete their sentences on time.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary in Tanzania, Wilbert Chuma warned that if the fight against corruption, economic sabotage and money laundering is not managed properly there would be dire consequences for the country.

A total of 200 judges attended the training, which is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, February 12, 2022.