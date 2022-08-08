Kizz Daniel fails to show up for a concert in Dar es Salaam

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dares Salaam. Nigeria singer Kizz Daniel on Sunday night failed to show up at the Summer Amplified concert that took place at the Warehouse Arena (formerly Next Door Arena) in Dar es Salaam.

Fans of the 'Buga' hit maker were forced to wait until 6am for a live performance but Kizz Daniel was nowhere to be seen despite his arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) being announced by the event coordinators ‘Str&up Vibes' on their Instagram page a few hours before the event kicked off.

Revelers had parted with entry fees that ranged from Sh50,000 to Sh20 million for an event that featured local artistes such as Mario, Saraphina and Mabantu with Kizz Daniel.

In a viral video that was taken during midnight at the event arena by one of the participants, the crowd is seen dispersing towards the club exit as some of the participants expressed their frustrations by throwing empty bottles on the empty stage.

Whilst the reasons for Kizz Daniel no show still remain unknown, Str8up Vibes who coordinated the event have expressed their apologies through a statement that was shared on their Instagram on Monday morning.

"We at Str8up Vibes are very sorry for what happened at the Summer Amplified concert on August 7,2022 where Kizz Daniel did not perform as anticipated. We acknowledge that this has resulted in disappointment for our loyal customers and long-time valuable stakeholders,” the statement said.

It added: “We are taking are taking appropriate action in handling this matter with rigour, and assure the public and the fans that paid and attended, that we are doing everything we can to make sure that they are taken care of. We request your patience as we deal with this. We shall communicate the next steps in due course.