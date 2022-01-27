Lavalava joins the YouTube Golden plaque club

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Lava Lava has become the latest artiste to receive the YouTube Golden Plaque for crossing one million subscribers.

WCB signee, Abdul Juma Idd who labelled himself as “Sukari yao”, revealed the plaque on his Instagram account while discussing his latest single.

Addressing his followers, Lava Lava said that the plaque is the respect that from the fans who follow his work.

“When you get to this place as an artiste everything gets better. Without 1 million, bruh. Thanks a lot my fans,” wrote Lava Lava.

Lava Lava opened his Youtube account on May 22, 2017, immediately after he was signed by WCB, the account now has 1.16 million subscribers and 178 million total views.

His boss, Diamond Platnumz leads the list of artistes in Sub Saharan Africa who have more than million subscribers on their YouTube channel, with over six million subscribers and 1.6 billion total views since joined the platform on June 12, 2011.

Apart from Diamond, other Tanzania artistes who have million subscribers and above on YouTube are, Rayvanny (3.5 million), Harmonize (3 million), Mbosso (1.9 million), Zuchu (1.6 million), Alikiba (1.2 million).

Other artiste in Africa, include Kenya’s Otile Brown with 1 million subscribers, in Nigeria, Davido has over 2.8 million subscribers, wizkid has 2.2 million, Burna Boy has 2.7 million and Congolese artiste Fally ipupa boasts of 2.6 million subscribers.