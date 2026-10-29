Malaika Gray to debut with ‘My Fever’ featuring Marioo

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian singer-songwriter Malaika Gray is set to release her debut single, My Fever, featuring Bongo Flava star Marioo, on Friday, October 30, 2026, marking the beginning of her musical journey with a project rooted in the sounds, streets and culture of Dar es Salaam.

Written and recorded in Tanzania, the song blends Afrobeats and Bongo Flava with R&B influences shaped by Malaika Gray’s upbringing between Tanzania and South Africa.

For the emerging artiste, the debut represents a personal milestone, bringing to life her long-held ambition to create music at home while reaching audiences across the continent and beyond.

“I made this at home because that’s where my heart is — Tanzania, and the continent I know and love. But I make music for whoever it reaches. Home is where it starts, not where it stops,” said Malaika Gray.

The love song captures the excitement of summer romance and the magnetic attraction between two people. Written by Malaika Gray and Marioo, it was produced by Abbah Process.

Explaining the inspiration behind the track, Malaika Gray said she wanted its sound to reflect the atmosphere and energy of Dar es Salaam.

“I wrote this one about the feeling when summer and a person arrive at the same time. I wanted it to sound like Dar,” she said.

The accompanying music video was filmed over two days at various locations across Dar es Salaam under the direction of Joma. Featuring the Indian Ocean, markets, public transport, salons and bustling streets, the video captures the everyday scenes that give the city its distinctive character.

Marioo also appears in the video, bringing the collaboration to life on screen.

The Bongo Flava star praised Malaika Gray’s talent and expressed optimism about their musical partnership.

“Malaika has a real talent, and it was a pleasure to be part of her first record. I’m looking forward to us making more music together,” said Marioo.

The release marks the first step in Malaika Gray’s plans to build a wider musical presence, with further releases and collaborations across East and Southern Africa planned through 2027.

Raised between Tanzania and South Africa, she is currently studying Vocal Performance and Music Business at Berklee College of Music in Boston, United States.

Her musical background brings together influences from different environments, while My Fever places Tanzanian collaborators and the sounds of Dar es Salaam at the centre of her debut.