Miss East Africa to contest for Sh146 million

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The competition for Miss East Africa 2021 has launched calling out for all qualified candidates to participate and contest for the sum of Sh146 million awards.

Rena Events Limited, a company responsible for preparing the event said that the competition will be held on November 26 this year, in Dar es Salaam and 16 countries within the East African Community (EAC), have confirmed their participation.

Rena Events president Rena Callist said the first winner of the competition would grab a prize of a modern Nissan Xtrail worth more than Sh100 million.

He then noted that "The second winner will win Sh11 million in cash and the third winner will receive Sh5 million. There will also be many different prizes for the participants of this competition worth Sh20 million,”

Callist said Tanzania will host the event and mentioned other participants like Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia and Malawi among the countries that have confirmed their participation in the race.

"The competition will be broadcast live and watched by over 300 million people through television and social media. Tanzania will benefit from this competition by promoting tourist attractions, “said Callist.

Callist mentioned some criteria for candidates to be a citizen of an age of 18-26 years, the ability to express themselves fluently and for qualified beauties who want to participate in the competition will fill the special forms that will be available online.

The company's vice president, Jolly Mutesi, said the competition would be different and urged people to engage themselves in this event and follow up.

Jolly who is Miss Rwanda 2016 said the contestants will benefit from a variety of things including getting an education, experience and exposure.





By Irene Meena