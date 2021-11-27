Nandy’s efforts in 'Pamoja' reggae album gets nod at Grammys 2022

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Bongo Flava artiste Nandy will be among those receiving at least a certificate of participation at 64th Grammy awards after an album she was featured in got a nod for Best Reggae Album at the 2022 nominations.

Nandy was featured in the reggae album called ‘Pamoja’ in a song called ‘Melanin’.

‘Pamoja’ Album by Etana featuring the self styled African Princess, Nandy is among the 6 reggae albums vying for ‘The Best Reggae Album’ award at the Gammys next year.

“I am delighted to be part of the album that has been nominated for Grammys 2022, @Etana I am humbled,” posted Nandy on her Instagram page.

The six nominated reggae albums include Pamoja by Etana, Sean Paul’s Live N Livin, Spice with 10, Jesse Royal with his project Royal, Gramps Morgan with Positive Vibration, and reggae band SOJA with Beauty in the Silence.

Jamaican singer, Etana also reacted to picking up the nomination writing, “Thank you to all the creators on Pamoja album, we just got nominated for Grammy Awards.”

Advertisement

She also thanked her album collaborators including Nandy, and production team, as well as her fellow nominees.

Etana’s album Pamoja has been well received among reggae fans this year.

Apart from Nandy, other artists featured in the project include Stonebwoy, Vybz Kartel Stonebwoy, Alborosie, Patrice, Damian Jr Gong Marley, and more.

According to the rules, if an album wins the Grammy, then the whole team is honored with a certificate of appreciation from the committee.











