Rayvanny finally receives his 100M plaque

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Bongo Flava artiste and Next Level Music CEO Rayvanny, has surpassed 100 million streams on Boomplay.

Rayvanny who is on WCB Wasafi Record label became the first artiste in Tanzania to amass 100 million streams on the number one music streaming platform in Africa, Boomplay.

With this milestone, Rayvanny joins other artistes such as Burna Boy, Olamide and Fireboy DML among others in the Boomplay’s Golden Club.

On Boomplay, Rayvanny is the most followed Tanzanian artiste having more than 150,000 followers on the platform while his Flowers II EP is the most streamed EP from a Tanzanian artiste with over 27.9 million streams so far.

His 2021 album named Sound From Africa currently with over 22.5million streams is the fourth most-streamed Tanzanian album of all time after Mbosso's Definition Of Love, Ali Kiba's Only One King, and Harmonize's Sophomore album High School.

Natasha Stambuli, General Manager for Boomplay in Tanzania said “Rayvanny is a very talented artist and for him to become the first artist in East Africa to hit 100 million streams on our platform, is something that we are very proud of. Boomplay is unwavering in its commitment to supporting African artistes, helping them to reach and unlock their potentials. We are happy for what Rayvanny has been able to achieve and my hope is that this will inspire other artists to do the same.”

Advertisement

Boomplay is a music streaming and download service provided by Transsnet Music Limited.

Boomplay houses millions of songs, videos, and entertainment news and allows its users to stream and download their favourite songs and videos and subscribe to flexible daily, weekly or monthly plans to access premium features such as ad-free streaming and saving music for offline play.