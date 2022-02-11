Sauti za Busara 2022 kicks off today

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Zanzibar. Sauti za Busara, one of Africa’s leading festivals, kicks off today at the Old Fort (NgomeKongwe) in Stone Town with a wide array of artistes from Tanzania and other parts of Africa.

Apart from four groups that previously performed at the festival, all others will be gracing the festival for the first time.

Speaking in Zanzibar on Thursday, festival director Yusuf Mahmoud called on Tanzanians and visitors who have arrived from all corners of the world to join in huge numbers to witness and participate in this unique spectacle.

“Today, we kick off a unique and magical experience when Zanzibar hosts three days and nights of 100% live African music. We are especially proud of this year’s festival programme, which is truly world-class with diverse music styles to satisfy audiences of all ages and backgrounds,” said Yusuf Mahmoud.

He added: “The past two years were devastating years for artistes, the creative industry and cultural tourism due to the global pandemic. SautizaBusara is possibly the only African music festival that continued to operate, demonstrating resilience and agility in its support for artists, whilst emphasizing the power of music to keep hope alive.”

Acknowledging special challenges as faced by female artists across Tanzania and beyond, this year’s festival runs withthe theme to ‘amplify women’s voices’.

“Our festival pays special attention to the selection of female artists, encouraging their presence on stage as well as behind the scenes. We also give priority to artists who use their music to promote peace, unity, human rights, freedom of expression and respect for cultural diversity,” he continued.

This year’s line-up includes Sampa The Great (Zambia), Siti& The Band (Zanzibar), Msaki and Nomfusi (South Africa), Suzan Kerunen (Uganda), FanieFayar (Congo), UpendoManase and Bahati Female Band (Tanzania).Other highlights include Sjava (South Africa), Zan Ubuntu and NadiIkhwanSafaa (Zanzibar), Ben Pol, SholoMwamba,Vitali Maembe and Wamwiduka Band (Tanzania), SylentNqo and Evans PfumelaMapfumo (Zimbabwe) and more.