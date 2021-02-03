Sauti za Busara to broadcast live across Africa

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Zanzibar. Preparations for the 18th edition of one of Africa’s biggest music festivals Sauti za Busara2021 are underway and organisers are upbeat that they will once again pull off another memorable show.

This comes at a time when several festivals across the continent have stalled with some likely not to return for several years to come.

Having thrilled audiences with live performances under the skies of Stone Town, Zanzibar since its inception in 2004, this year’s festival is set for the first time to broadcast live across African countries on Plus TV via DStv.

Speaking on the new development, festival director Yusuf Mahmoud said arrangements have been made to enable festival lovers who face difficulties in travelling to enjoy the event from the comfort of their living rooms.

“We are excited about the partnership with Plus TV which broadcasts on DStv and we are sure this will enable audiences from near and far to enjoy the unique and magical features of this festival and Zanzibar in general,” said Mr. Mahmoud.

He added that despite reducing the number of days to two as opposed to the traditional four, the festival will be of the same high quality, with its main stage in the iconic Ngome Kongwe, (the Old Fort).

During 12 - 13 February 2021, the walls of Stone Town, Zanzibar, will again be shaking to the sounds of African music with nine groups representing Tanzania and five more from across the Continent. As always, the main spotlight will be on young and emerging talents.

Acts to look out for include: YugenBlakrok (South Africa), MorenaLeraba (Lesotho), Barnaba Classic (Tanzania), DullaMakabila (Tanzania), Djam (Algeria), TaraJazz(Zanzibar),SitiMuharam (Zanzibar), Sandra Nankoma (Uganda), Stone Town Rockerz (Zanzibar) and more.