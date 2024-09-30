Tanzanian superstar Wema Sepetu celebrates quiet 38th birthday amid controversy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian superstar Wema Sepetu celebrated her 38th birthday on September 28 in a surprisingly low-key manner, a stark contrast to her previous lavish celebrations.

The intimate gathering was attended by a select group of close friends, including artists Whozu, fashion model Martin Kadinda, and Lulu Diva, along with Zuu 'Mama Steve', the mother of Barnaba's child.

Fans were taken aback by the private nature of this year’s celebration, as Wema has traditionally delighted her followers with grand birthday bashes broadcasted on social media, showcasing extravagant gifts and star-studded guests. Speculation suggests that Wema's decision for a quieter affair may be rooted in her reflections from last year's birthday debacle.

Last year, Wema hosted a birthday party that included her mother and then-boyfriend Whozu.

However, the event took an unexpected turn when her mother presented her with a kanga (traditional cloth) and used the moment to offer unsolicited advice about womanhood and relationships.

Her mother openly expressed her disapproval of Wema's relationship with Whozu, stating that he was living in her daughter’s home without proper decorum, which led to a public confrontation that left Wema feeling deeply hurt.

In an emotional Instagram post, Wema revealed her feelings about last year's celebration:

"My intention was to celebrate my birthday and enjoy the day with my loved ones, but things did not turn out as I expected. In short, my party was ruined, and my goal was not achieved. I tried to do something nice that would make me happy on my birthday, but it didn’t happen.

"I feel very bad. This was the worst birthday party of my life, and I don’t think I will ever have another birthday party again. My heart is broken, but everything happens for a reason, so I will just say (Alhamdulillah). I had to get that off my chest; otherwise, keeping it inside would have killed me."