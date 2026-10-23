The race to become Kinondoni’s next beauty queen is on

The race for the Miss Kinondoni 2026 crown is gathering momentum, with 15 contestants in camp preparing for the grand finale scheduled for October 25 at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The competition comes as Kinondoni seeks to reclaim its prominence in the Miss Tanzania pageant by producing this year’s national winner.

Pageant organiser Salome Kikwembe said preparations were progressing well, with contestants undergoing training and participating in various activities designed to prepare them for the stage competition.

Kikwembe said this year’s contest was particularly significant because they had been entrusted with organising the event by Lamata Village, the company responsible for managing the Miss Tanzania pageant at the national level.

According to the organisers, the contestants are currently preparing at Masai Club in Mwananyamala, where they are working to demonstrate their abilities across different categories of the competition.

Although Kikwembe said the prizes would be announced later, the crown alone is now valued at Sh6 million, following contributions from various stakeholders who have added to its value through cash donations.

This year’s contest will also feature several special awards recognising contestants’ abilities in various fields. These include Miss Photogenic, Miss Talent, Top Model, Top Sports Woman, and Miss Personality.

The awards are expected to intensify competition among the contestants, each seeking to demonstrate her strengths beyond conventional beauty standards.

Kinondoni's history raises expectations.

Kinondoni has a strong record of producing winners who have gone on to achieve success in the Miss Tanzania pageant, raising expectations for this year’s contestants.