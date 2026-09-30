Miss Dar Zone promises car prize, glamour, fashion and music

Dar es Salaam. The road to Miss Tanzania 2026 continues as the Miss Dar Zone competition is set for November 12 in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam, with 12 contestants from the city’s three districts expected to compete for the crown and a chance to advance to the national competition.

The contestants will represent Temeke, Ilala and Kinondoni, with each district expected to field four contestants in the competition organised by Tanzanite Next Top Model Company Limited.

The event date and programme were announced by the company’s managing director, Ruth Urio, during the unveiling of this year’s calendar as preparations for the competition gather pace across the participating districts.

Urio said the contestants had already begun preparations as they seek to earn the opportunity to represent their respective districts at the Dar es Salaam competition.

She said the organisers expect a competitive contest, with contestants set to showcase their confidence, presentation skills and catwalk abilities before judges and an audience.

“This year we expect a highly competitive competition because the contestants from Kinondoni, Ilala and Temeke have already started their preparations as they seek to secure representation in the competition,” Urio said.

According to the organisers, Ubungo and Kigamboni will not participate in this year’s edition but are expected to join the competition next year.

Beyond the zonal crown, the winner is expected to receive a car and an opportunity to advance to the national Miss Tanzania competition. Details of the vehicle are expected to be announced later.

The prize package adds another attraction to the competition as contestants vie for recognition at the zonal level and a place on the national pageant stage.

But the organisers are also promising an evening that goes beyond the pageant itself, with music and fashion forming part of the programme.

“Our company has prepared a major event with various forms of entertainment, including performances by different musicians and a fashion show. It will be a night of entertainment as the contestants compete on the catwalk for an opportunity to participate in the Miss Tanzania competition,” Urio said.

The competition comes as Miss Tanzania enters a new chapter under Lamata Village Entertainment, which took over management of the national pageant in April 2026.

The 2026 edition was launched under the theme “Beauty for Positive Change”, with the new pageant structure placing emphasis on character, culture, intelligence, leadership and social impact alongside physical appearance.

The national competition is organised through seven zones, with Dar es Salaam comprising Ilala, Temeke and Kinondoni. The programme is expected to produce 21 finalists who will proceed to the national stage.

The finalists are expected to take part in leadership training, cultural activities, media coaching and community service before the Miss Tanzania 2026 grand finale, scheduled for December 12 in Dar es Salaam.