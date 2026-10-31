US-based Angel Studios bans sex scenes, nudity and F-words in new productions

Angel Studios, the production company behind Sound of Freedom, Cabrini, His Only Son and The King of Kings, has introduced new content standards banning on-screen sex, nudity, F-words and the misuse of God’s name in its original films and television series.

Announced on October 29, the initiative, dubbed The Angel Promise, was unveiled by co-founder and chief content officer Jeff Harmon as part of the studio’s commitment to values-driven, family-friendly entertainment.

Under the new rules, future original productions will not feature nudity or sex acts on screen. The F-word is also prohibited in all stories, while other profanity will not be allowed in films and series submitted for children aged 12 and under.

The policy also gives members of the Angel Guild, the studio’s community of approximately three million paying members, the power to influence which productions make it onto the platform. Every film and series must score at least 70 out of 100 in member voting to qualify, with projects falling below the threshold excluded.