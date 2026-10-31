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El Niño rains kill child, damage over 400 houses in Mara
Saturday, October 31, 2026
- 3 min read
By
Beldina Nyakeke
Mwandishi wa Habari
Mwananchi
Also Read
Arusha to host 300 climate scientists as El Niño raises concerns over extreme weather in Tanzania
Former law student in Tanzania takes two universities to court in Sh595 million battle
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AFCON 2027: CAF satisfied with Tanzania's infrastructure progress
Arusha to host 300 climate scientists as El Niño raises concerns over extreme weather in Tanzania
Former law student in Tanzania takes two universities to court in Sh595 million battle
Two men sentenced to death for raping and murdering Musoma businesswoman
Court rejects woman's claim she contracted HIV through blood transfusion at Kairuki Hospital
In the headlines
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Tundu Lissu’s brother, Allute Lissu Mughwai, dies in Arusha
Court rejects woman's claim she contracted HIV through blood transfusion at Kairuki Hospital
Lema: Alute and Tundu Lissu court battle never broke their brotherhood
Former law student in Tanzania takes two universities to court in Sh595 million battle