Wedding bells toll for Zuchu, is it Diamond Platnumz?

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star Zuchu is taken. According to sources close to the family, the ‘Mwambieni’ singer is set to to be engaged on Valentine’s Day, this comes after several weeks of speculation from the grape vine.

Writing on her Instagram page Zuchu’s mother, the self-titled Queen of Taarab Khadija Kopa wished her daughter happiness on her "big day" on February 14.

“Zuhura, my daughter, I have raised you with proper morals and I know you are a girl who has always made the right decisions and as your mother I have nothing but support for you. February 14 is going to be your big day, there is no woman who does not have this dream. May the Almighty bless you, I know you will not let me down,” she wrote.

Khadija Kopa then adds: This day should not only be your biggest day on earth but also may it be the beginning of a happy new life. May the Almight protect you, my last born."

Zuchu replied with a ‘Thank You, my mum," and went on to write in another post, "Mwambieni this Valentine won’t be the same."

The immediate question that popped was, who is the lucky man that has managed to take Bongo Flava songstress off the shelf just 10 days after she released hit single ‘Mwambieni’?

Word on the street has it that that the lucky man is none other than her boss -- Bongo Flava superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Incidentally, this will be exactly four years since Diamond received the infamous Black rose from the mother of her two children Zari Hassan.

Should this turn out to be true Zuchu will have claimed the the throne to Diamond's heart ahead of a long list of beauties, some of whom share offsprings with the WCB honcho.

These include, in no particular order; Wema Sepetu, Penny Mwingilwa, Zari Hassan a.k.a. the Boss Lady, Hamisa Mobeto, Tanasha Donna, among others on a list of beauties that was growing by the days.

Some of these relationships despite resulting in joint parenthood never lasted a year as the artiste’s wandering eye was always on the lookout for new flings.