Zari issues a rallying call for the community to support the girl child

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan aka The Boss Lady has on Wednesday June 2, said that the community has a responsibility to support girls with sanitary towels.

Zari was distributing the towels to secondary and primary schools in Dar es Salaam at Zanaki Secondary School.

The entrepreneur, who is also co-parent to Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz, said that by helping one or two girls you will have saved a girl’s future.

“For the community to do this, it will help the girl child to achieve her dream, considering most considering that they are in school and they are our future leaders.”

She added: Why should we accept girls to miss classes just because of towels, while we have the ability to solve this issue and we see everyone is willing to help.

On her side, Director of Keds Company, Victor Zheng who organized the event said they have provided towels as one of the ways to give back to the community.

Zhang said that between 2019 and 2021 they have provided towels worth Sh45 milion and promised that Keds will continue to give back so to improve the society.

Earlier on behalf of head teachers, Zanaki Headmistress, Julieth Matowo, said when children miss classes because they do not have towels their progress in the classroom drops and also experience stress.

"Although schools have a system for distributing the towels but due to the presence of a large number of students towels are not enough," said Ms Matowo.