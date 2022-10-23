Zuchu faces Sh500 million fine over copyright

Bongo Flava artiste Zuchu, could find herself paying Sh500 million for an alleged copyright breach involving gospel artist, Enock Jonas, it has been revealed.

This is after gospel artiste Jonas claimed that Zuchu has taken part of his chorus and dance routine from his song 'Wema wa Mungu' which was released in 2012 better known as 'Zunguka'.

Information about the claims started to spread on social media through a letter written by a company involved in intellectual property rights issues, Gerpat Solution, where one its officials, Gerald Magubuka, said that their client went to complain to Zuchu for sampling his song.

According to Magabuka they have already served the artiste with a letter of intent to sue of which a copy has been taken to Cosota (Copyright society of Tanzania).

Speaking over the weekend, Enock Jonas said he was forced to take the step after negotiations with Zuchu's side failed, claiming he was told him that they are not pay him even Sh2 million for his claims.

He said the stance was made by one of the managers at WCB, Khamis Taletale (Babu Tale), after talking to him by phone on Tuesday.

On their part, Cosota through its Executive Secretary, Doreen Sinare, has acknowledged that the issue is on her desk and explained that what happened was that the artists wrote letters to each other, so for now they cannot say anything.