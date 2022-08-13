IEBC amends 10,000 votes in Kiambu Town Constituency erroneously given to Ruto

By Samwel Owino More by this Author

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has flagged 10,000 votes in Kiambu constituency that was erroneously given to Deputy President William Ruto.

Announcing verified presidential results from various constituencies at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium, commissioner Justus Nyang'aya pointed out the initial figures showed that the UDA presidential candidate garnered 51,050 votes but it was noticed that there was an error in forms 34A which was corrected in forms 34C where the correct figure was captured as 41,050

"There was an error in form 34A which was corrected in form 34C," Mr Nyang'aya said.

The anomaly was noticed by hawk eyed journalists who upon adding up the numbers noticed an anomaly.

"Thank you journalists for bringing this to my attention," Mr Nyang'aya said.

Mr Nyang'aya also pointed out that in Thindigua primary station,Mr Odinga was captured as having got 11 votes while the correct figure was 111

Mr Nyang'aya said the anomaly has since corrected and the correct figure entered.