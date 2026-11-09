2026 set to rank among world’s four hottest years on record

Dar es Salaam. The year 2026 is on track to rank among the four hottest years ever recorded, as human-induced climate change combines with an intensifying El Niño weather pattern to push global temperatures higher.

A report released by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on November 9 shows that global average surface temperatures between January and September 2026 were about 1.47 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

The report, titled State of the Climate Update 2026, says the past 12 years, from 2015 to 2026, are set to be the warmest since records began, with the past four years occupying the top four positions.

Temperatures are expected to rise further before the end of the year due to El Niño, a natural climate pattern associated with warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

The phenomenon has been intensifying since August and is expected to reach record strength by December. Its warming effects could continue into early 2027, increasing the likelihood of extreme heat, drought and heavy rainfall in different parts of the world.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said El Niño does not create additional heat but releases heat stored in the ocean, which is already experiencing record temperatures.

“El Niño and indeed the state of the global climate in 2026 gives new meaning to the phrase off the charts,” she said.

The report highlights a series of other worrying climate indicators, including record ocean heat, rising sea levels, melting glaciers and declining freshwater supplies.

The ocean absorbs about 90 percent of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases, mainly produced by human activities. Preliminary measurements indicate that 2026 is on track to become the tenth consecutive year of record ocean warmth.

Global sea levels also reached their highest point in the satellite record, which began in 1993. Scientists attribute the rise partly to melting glaciers and ice sheets, as well as the expansion of seawater as it warms.

Glacier loss is another major concern. According to the report, glaciers lost more than 400 billion tonnes of ice in 2025, an amount equivalent to approximately one millimetre of global sea-level rise.

The annual ice loss was so substantial that the melted volume would have filled five Olympic-sized swimming pools every second throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the amount of freshwater stored on land, including in groundwater, rivers, reservoirs, soil and glaciers, has been declining globally since 2014.

The report also warns that rising temperatures and changing weather patterns are increasing risks to human health, agriculture, food security and livelihoods.

Extreme heat, drought and heavy rainfall can contribute to heat-related illnesses, poor air quality, food shortages and the spread of water- and insect-borne diseases such as cholera, malaria and dengue.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the world had entered a period of increasingly severe climate extremes, with vulnerable communities bearing the greatest burden.

“We have entered a new age of climate extremes. A supersized El Niño is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change,” he said.

Mr Guterres called on world leaders to accelerate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, support the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy and provide vulnerable countries with the financing and protection needed to respond to climate change.

The report was released on the opening day of the United Nations climate conference, COP31, in Antalya, Türkiye, where countries are discussing measures to address global warming and its effects.

It draws on available climate data up to September 2026, meaning it does not capture the full impact of the latest developments in El Niño.