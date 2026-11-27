Washington. Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, potentially exposing sensitive military data on personnel, logistics and operations, three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

The intrusion into Cloud One was discovered within the past month during efforts to upgrade the system, two of the sources said. The discovery has disrupted operations across the platform.

Reuters could not establish who was behind the breach, its full extent or whether any data had been stolen.

The Air Force declined to discuss the security of specific systems, saying it continuously takes measures to protect its information, networks and operational capabilities.

Military operations affected

Launched in 2017, Cloud One brings together services from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet to support dozens of Air Force applications, including systems managing personnel records, pay, logistics and equipment maintenance.

These include the Cloud-Based Command and Control system, which combines air defence radar and other data from across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide.

Investigators have involved US Cyber Command, the military's cyber force, to assess the damage, one source said.

The breach has also disrupted work on the platform. Efforts to transfer back-office applications to Cloud One have been suspended, while updates to existing applications have been blocked, preventing personnel from installing software fixes.

One source said the hackers exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to the platform's control plane, which manages its operations. However, it remains unclear whether they accessed information on military aircraft or the movement of spare parts.

The incident adds to a series of cyber breaches affecting US government institutions, including the FBI, the Pentagon and the Treasury Department.