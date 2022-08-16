How India and Pakistan have fared since Independence

India and Pakistan began their independent journeys together in 1947. However, due to their shared history and civilisation, there has always been a sense of competition and rivalry between the two countries, which extends beyond the cricket pitch.

In 75 years of their independent existence, India and Pakistan have seen many ups and downs. How have both nations fared on different socio and economic parameters? How has politics affected the trajectory and development of India and Pakistan .

Civilian vs military rule

The nature of political regime is perhaps the most important differentiator between the two nations

Since Independence, India has enjoyed uninterrupted democracy, save for the 21 months of Emergency. Not surprisingly, while addressing the nations for the 9th time from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said India is the "mother of democracy" and diversity is its greatest strength

While democracy thrived in India since 1947, Pakistan alternated between civilian and military, democratic and authoritarian, relatively secular and Islamist regimes since Independence.

As a result, no PM in Pakistan has been able to complete their full term in office. As many as three civilian governments were overthrown by the army and four army chiefs became presidents. Of its 75-year Independent journey, nearly half was spent under military rule.

Economic journey

Thanks to stable governments over the years and focus on economic growth, India has shed the weight of its colonial past to emerge as a global superpower in its own right.

Did Pakistan also see a similar growth story? Statistics paint a grim picture.

India and Pakistan — two of the biggest South Asian nations — started their economic journey from scratch post-Independence.

In the past 75 years, both nations faced multiple challenges. However, the structure of both the economies changed drastically and they have now become more reliant on industry and services sectors.

Not many know that there was a point in the 1960s when Pakistan's per capita GDP used to be higher than that of India's. However, over the years, India has not only surpassed Pakistan's per capita GDP but taken a commanding lead on almost every economic front.

Despite persisting economic challenges like the Covid-19 in last 2 years and the uncertain geopolitical scenario owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India is projected to be fastest growing economy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is reeling under pressure of it political scenario that has pushed it to the verge of worst-ever economic crisis.

Pakistan's forex reserves have depleted to mere single figures (in terms of $ billions), whereas India's forex count continues to remain strong and is currently the world's 5th largest.

In fact, India's forex reserves are almost 1.7-times the size of Pakistan's entire GDP. This shows the contrasting growth stories of both the countries.

Such is the contrast between the two countries that while Pakistan is negotiating an economic bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive its crippled economy, India is providing billions of dollars in aid to crisis-hit countries like Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's own leaders have been lauding India's foreign policy initiatives while comparing it to their failures.

Recently, ousted PM Imran Khan played a clip of external affairs minister S Jaishankar at a rally in Lahore to highlight this.

Defence spending

India's defence spending is way ahead of Pakistan in terms of value. However, Pakistan's military budget as share of the GDP is much higher than that of India. This indicates that Islamabad has allocated more money to increase its military might at the cost of neglecting other dire social needs of its people.

