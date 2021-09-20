India seizes $20m heroin haul in drug bust at sea

By AFP More by this Author

Ahmedabad. Indian authorities seized over $20 million of heroin and detained seven Iranian men in a deep-sea drug bust off the country's western coast, officials said Sunday.

Officials intercepted messages sent to the boat's crew and apprehended the vessel -- travelling from Iran to Sri Lanka -- 180 nautical miles off the coast of Gujarat, the state's anti-terror squad chief, Himanshu Shukla, told AFP.

"It is suspected that there is about 30 kilogrammes (66 pounds) or more heroin on the boat which is worth over 1.5 billion rupees ($20 million) in the international market," Shukla said.

Shukla added the boat, captured in a joint coast guard and anti-terror squad operation, was expected to arrive at a Gujarat port late Sunday or early Monday.