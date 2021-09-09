Main Paris attacks suspect claims three co-accused 'knew nothing' about plot

By AFP More by this Author

Paris. The main suspect in the trial over the November 2015 attacks in Paris claimed Thursday three co-accused knew nothing about the plot, in his latest unscheduled intervention to disrupt proceedings.

"They helped me but they knew nothing at all" about the attacks plot, said Salah Abdeslam, the sole survivor of the group of assailants who killed 130 people.

"They are in prison but did nothing," he added before his microphone was cut by the presiding judge Jean-Louis Peries who then suspended the hearing.

It was the second such intervention by Abdeslam, who on the first day of the landmark trial on Wednesday had launched into a diatribe about how he and his co-accused were being treated "like dogs" in prison.

On this occasion, he had intervened while the court was considering the admissability of the complaints brought by certain plaintiffs in the case.

"The victims from Syria and Iraq -- will they be able to speak?" asked Abdeslam, his dark hair combed back, wearing a white sweater with coloured strips.

"In principle, we should be presumed innocent before being judged... even if I do not endorse your justice," he said.

"Let's leave this discussion, Mr. Abdeslam", replied the judge. "Sir -- don't be selfish. There are other people who want to hear me," Abdeslam retorted.

Abdeslam's outbursts in court have sharply contrasted with his refusal over the last year to give any statements to investigators, always remaining silent.

Peries commented: "You have had five years to comment, you did not wish to make statements -- as is your right. I understood now that you wanted to speak, and that's fine -- but now is not the time."

The trial, which is expected to last nine months, is the biggest in France's modern legal history and sees 20 defendants, including Abdeslam, facing sentences of up to life in prison. Six of the suspects are being tried in absentia.