Microsoft outage disrupts emails and other services worldwide, affecting millions of workers

Dar es Salaam. Millions of users worldwide experienced difficulties accessing emails and other digital services on Thursday after a technical outage disrupted several Microsoft platforms, including Outlook, Teams and its artificial intelligence assistant, Copilot.

The disruption affected users' ability to send and receive emails, communicate through workplace platforms and access some Microsoft 365 applications, interrupting normal operations for individuals and organisations that rely on the services.

Downdetector, an online platform that tracks service disruptions through user reports, recorded nearly 130,000 reports of Outlook problems in the United States shortly after 1pm Eastern Time.

Reports of difficulties also came from 74 countries and territories within about an hour. The figures represent reports submitted to the platform rather than a confirmed count of affected users.

Microsoft said the disruption was linked to problems within its infrastructure, where several servers became unavailable, placing additional pressure on the remaining systems. The company initially redirected traffic and restarted affected servers as it worked to restore capacity.

The outage extended beyond email services. Microsoft's service updates listed disruptions to several Microsoft 365 services, including SharePoint, Copilot and some Teams functions.

Some features relying on Exchange Online, Microsoft's email service, were also affected, while other functions continued operating.

The disruption was reported beyond the United States, with users experiencing problems in parts of Europe, Asia and Africa.

The scale of the incident highlighted the dependence of businesses, public institutions and individuals on cloud-based services for communication, document sharing and other daily operations.

Microsoft 365 had more than 430 million paid commercial seats, according to figures disclosed by the company in 2025, illustrating the reach of its workplace software.

The outage also affected some services connected to Microsoft 365, including tools used by other technology companies.

By Friday, Microsoft was reporting gradual progress in restoring services, although access remained inconsistent in some regions.

The company said it was continuing to address infrastructure problems and warned that users could still experience intermittent disruptions as systems recovered.

The incident has renewed attention on the risks organisations face when essential communication and workplace systems depend on a small number of major technology providers.