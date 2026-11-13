Weatherman warns of 10 days of rain, thunderstorms in 16 regions

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some parts of the country over a 10-day period, from Wednesday, November 11 to 20, 2026.

According to the forecast, the rains are expected mainly in the Lake Victoria Basin, western parts of the country and the south-western highlands.

However, some areas along the northern and southern coasts and the north-eastern highlands are expected to receive relatively little rainfall.

TMA said changes in pressure systems in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres are among the factors expected to influence the distribution of rainfall across the country during the period.

TMA statement issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, says the high-pressure systems of Azores and Siberia in the Northern Hemisphere are expected to continue strengthening, while those of St Helena and Mascarene in the Southern Hemisphere are expected to weaken.

“This situation is expected to keep part of the rain belt, known as the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), further south, while influencing the Lake Victoria Basin, western parts of the country, the Central Zone and the south-western highlands,” reads part of the statement.

"Sea surface temperatures in the western Indian Ocean, off the East African coast, are expected to be above average compared with those in the eastern part of the ocean, near the coast of Indonesia," according to another part.

TMA said the temperature difference is expected to strengthen moisture-laden winds blowing from the ocean towards the coastal belt and north-eastern highlands, potentially triggering rainfall-producing systems in those areas.

According to the forecast, rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in some parts of Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Mwanza, Simiyu and Mara regions.

Other regions expected to receive the rains are Kigoma, Katavi, Tabora, Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Njombe and Iringa.

In the Central Zone, some areas of Dodoma and Singida are expected to receive rainfall, while Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro are forecast to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas.

Along the northern coast, rainfall is expected in some parts of Tanga, northern Morogoro, Coast, Dar es Salaam and the islands of Unguja and Pemba.