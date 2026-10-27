Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a fight for political survival in Israel’s election on Tuesday, with voters weighing his leadership following the 2023 Hamas-led attacks, wars in Gaza and Iran, and Israel’s growing international isolation.

Yet Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader with 19 years in office, remains a formidable political survivor. Nationalist politics have become increasingly entrenched, while Israel’s fragmented political system could leave him best placed to form a government.

Opinion polls show a close race between Netanyahu’s Likud party and its right-wing allies and a rival alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief of staff and security hawk with support from both the right and centre.

Voting began at 7am (0500 GMT), with polling stations scheduled to close at 10pm (2000 GMT). Netanyahu has campaigned on his wartime leadership and alliance with US President Donald Trump, who has endorsed him and joined Israel in waging war on Iran.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said Trump was prepared to act again to “finally” eliminate the Iranian threat, but only if he remained in power.

Eisenkot has accused Netanyahu of “relying on a campaign of fear-mongering, lies and threats”, saying he was confident Trump would work “in full cooperation with any leader chosen by the people”.

Netanyahu may once again depend on far-right leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to form a government. Both have faced sanctions from some Western countries over allegations of inciting violence against Palestinians, while Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party has gained support in opinion polls.

Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot has a clear path to power. If neither can form a governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, Netanyahu could remain as caretaker prime minister until another election is held next year.

The Israeli Central Election Committee said 7.3 million Israelis were eligible to vote, including about 330,000 first-time voters.

The October 7 reckoning

The election follows one of Israel’s most turbulent periods since its establishment in 1948, shaped by the trauma of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, Israel’s subsequent military offensive in Gaza and deep domestic divisions over Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

For many of Netanyahu’s opponents, the election centres on accountability for the security failures that preceded the October 7 attacks, Israel’s deadliest day.

Mali Hajaj, an Education Ministry employee and Eisenkot supporter, said establishing a national inquiry was essential.

“The most important thing is the establishment of a national inquiry because that’s where our healing will come from,” she said.

Lisa Tortor said she hoped Netanyahu would leave office so a new government could begin repairing the damage she believes his leadership had caused to Israel’s international image and to Jewish communities worldwide.

However, Nof Gabay, an 18-year-old Likud supporter, rejected the argument that Netanyahu was responsible for the October 7 attacks, describing him as “the right man for the state of Israel”.

“Netanyahu managed the war in the best possible way,” Gabay said.

The wartime record

Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took another 251 hostage on October 7, 2023. The offensive has devastated much of the territory, with Gaza health authorities reporting that Israeli attacks have killed 74,000 people.

Israel has also dealt heavy blows to Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and exchanged strikes with Iran before launching a 12-day aerial campaign against Iranian nuclear sites in 2025, followed by this year’s joint US-Israeli war.

Eisenkot has said Israel’s next government must prevent Iran from acquiring a military nuclear capability, either through military action or a diplomatic arrangement backed by the United States.

The coalition math

Like nearly all Jewish-led parties in Israel, Eisenkot opposes the two-state solution that underpinned decades of peace negotiations with the Palestinians.

However, he has criticised violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which has increased since 2023 and strained Israel’s relations with Western countries. He also opposes Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.

In some traditional Likud strongholds, disillusioned voters have been going door to door to persuade people to vote against Netanyahu. Others have turned away from him as he faces corruption charges in a long-running criminal trial, which he denies.

High turnout among Israel’s Arab minority, whose members are Israeli citizens of Palestinian heritage, could influence the complex coalition arithmetic in Eisenkot’s favour.

Although Eisenkot has ruled out partnering with Arab parties, citing a lack of shared values, analysts see a possible scenario in which those parties support a minority government led by him to prevent Netanyahu from remaining in office.