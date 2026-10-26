US visa curbs and the high price of lost opportunities









On September 2, 2026, The New York Times published a guest essay by Benjamin Fernandes, a Tanzanian fintech entrepreneur educated in the United States and founder and chief executive of NALA, a financial technology company backed by American investors.

Fernandes, who holds an MBA from Stanford University, said he had been denied a US visa despite regularly travelling there to oversee his business, valued at $50 million and serving more than 500,000 people in the United States.

His essay prompted other Tanzanians to share similar experiences, including students who had secured scholarships to study at leading American universities but could not obtain visas to pursue their studies.

Among them is Blandes Emmanuel, who applied to study for a Master of Laws in Law, Science and Technology at Stanford University through the Knight-Hennessy Scholars programme.

The application process, financial demands and uncertainty surrounding the restrictions have taken a toll on his mental health and left his academic future unclear.

“I was informed that, at the moment, they had no additional official information to share beyond the officially published ban. This has left me and other affected students with considerable uncertainty about our academic futures and what options may be available,” he said, describing his efforts to obtain clarification from the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Although he could not establish how many other Tanzanian students faced similar circumstances, Emmanuel said the issue deserved attention because uncertainty over international education affected students who had invested considerable time and resources in their academic ambitions.

Their experiences raise a broader question: what does restricted access to American education and business opportunities mean for Tanzania’s development?

How the restrictions took effect Immigration was a major issue in the 2024 US presidential election, with President Donald Trump making it a central part of his political agenda.

On December 16, 2025, his administration issued Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on January 1, 2026, adding Tanzania to the list of countries subject to partial entry restrictions.

The Citizen contacted the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam for clarification but was referred to the US Department of State.

A spokesperson said the administration’s visa policy was intended to protect national security and public safety.

The spokesperson cited Presidential Proclamation 10949, effective from June 9, 2025, which restricted entry by foreign nationals over national security and public safety concerns and said the subsequent Proclamation 10998 introduced additional restrictions affecting Tanzania.

Although the restrictions are partial, their consequences extend beyond individual travellers. Students, entrepreneurs and other Tanzanians with legitimate academic or business interests in the United States have faced uncertainty over whether they can travel.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Thabit Kombo has repeatedly assured Tanzanians that the government is working towards lifting the restrictions.

For students who have secured places at American universities, however, diplomatic efforts offer little immediate certainty about whether they will be able to begin their studies.

The cost of lost opportunities

For a developing country pursuing ambitious economic and social goals under Development Vision 2050, access to international education is more than an individual achievement. It can help build the expertise, innovation and professional networks needed to strengthen national institutions and industries.

American universities have educated Tanzanians who later contributed to public service and business. Former Vice-President Mohamed Gharib Bilal, for example, earned a bachelor’s degree from Howard University and a PhD in physics from the University of California, Berkeley.

When qualified students cannot take up educational opportunities, the consequences may extend beyond their personal ambitions to the country’s future skills base.

Fernandes argues that restrictions applied broadly can penalise people who have complied with immigration requirements.

“A blanket ban punishes those who follow the rules just as harshly as it does those who do not. I have crossed the US border for 17 years in a row now. I have always left exactly when I said I would,” he wrote.

He said the barriers facing students concerned him more than the loss of his own business visa, arguing that international education had helped entrepreneurs develop companies that generate economic value and employment.

The central issue is whether the restrictions allow sufficient consideration of individual circumstances, particularly where applicants have established academic records, legitimate business interests or longstanding ties to the United States.

A business caught in the restrictions The economic implications were raised during the Tanzania Investment Forum in London on October 8, 2026, when Fernandes asked Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba about the restrictions’ effects on Tanzanian passport holders.

Fernandes said the measures had disrupted his ability to manage a company he founded in the United States, including attending board meetings. He also highlighted their implications for businesses facilitating remittances, a service provided by NALA.

“I can’t even go to the States to attend the board meetings of a company that I have founded,” he said.

Fernandes disclosed that the company’s board had asked him three times that year whether it should appoint another chief executive.

He said he had been encouraged to acquire citizenship in countries not affected by the restrictions, including the United Kingdom, Grenada and Portugal, to make international travel easier.

However, he said he had rejected the suggestions because he wanted his investment to benefit Tanzania and wanted investors to retain confidence in the country.

Fernandes also said NALA had featured on Forbes’ list of the top 50 companies for two consecutive years.

He acknowledged concerns that speaking publicly could create political difficulties for his business but said he felt compelled to raise the issue directly with the Prime Minister.

Nchemba recognised the wider implications, saying he had heard similar complaints from other Tanzanians, including a PhD student affected by the restrictions.

“This is a diplomatic matter and I can assure you that we are working to address it,” he said, adding that progress had been made and expressing confidence that the issue would be resolved.

The Prime Minister also promised to examine Fernandes’ case and work with the US Embassy to seek a reassessment of his application.

Can exceptions be considered? The restrictions have prompted questions about whether affected Tanzanians can qualify for exemptions.

The US government’s framework provides for national-interest exceptions in certain circumstances, with decisions considered on a case-by-case basis. However, the existence of an exception does not guarantee approval and the applicable requirements and decision-making authority determine whether an applicant qualifies.

This distinction is important for Tanzanian students and entrepreneurs seeking to understand what options remain available to them.

Fernandes said he had sought an exception but was still denied entry, highlighting the uncertainty faced by applicants whose circumstances may differ from those of other travellers.

The US Embassy cannot independently cancel a presidential proclamation. Nevertheless, the exception process raises questions about the assistance available to applicants and whether their circumstances can be brought to the attention of the relevant decision-makers.

Asked about the broader policy, the State Department spokesperson said the department regularly worked with the Department of Homeland Security and affected countries to address shortcomings in information-sharing, screening, vetting, immigration and security procedures.

“These improvements are necessary to ensure that foreign nationals seeking entry to the United States do not pose a threat to national security or public safety,” the spokesperson said.

The explanation sets out Washington’s stated rationale for the restrictions. It does not, however, resolve the immediate uncertainty facing Tanzanians who have secured scholarships, built businesses or developed professional commitments in the United States.

For Tanzania, the challenge is to pursue a diplomatic solution while ensuring that students and entrepreneurs understand the procedures available to them.

The stakes extend beyond the inconvenience of denied travel. They include educational opportunities lost, businesses disrupted and the potential contribution of skilled Tanzanians to the country’s development.

As Tanzania pursues Vision 2050, the experiences of students such as Emmanuel and entrepreneurs such as Fernandes underline the importance of international partnerships that allow knowledge, investment and skills to move across borders.