Revised Iranian proposal to end war shared with US

Islamabad. Pakistan has shared with the US a revised proposal from Iran to end the conflict in ​the Middle East, a Pakistani source told Reuters on ‌Monday, as peace talks appeared to remain stalled.

"We don't have much time," the source said, when asked if it would take time to close gaps, adding ​that both countries "keep changing their goalposts".

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson ​Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran's views had been "conveyed to the ⁠American side through mediator Pakistan".

US President Donald Trump said last ​week that a ceasefire with Iran, which was reached in early April, ​was "on life support" after Tehran's response to a US proposal to end the war made clear the two sides were still far apart on a number ​of issues.

The issues holding up negotiations between the two sides include ​Iran's nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz, where it has ‌shut ⁠down shipping traffic that normally carries one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Iran has called for an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where US ally Israel is fighting ​Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. ​Tehran has ruled ⁠out discussing its nuclear programme before the "permanent end of hostilities".

Tehran also wants compensation for war damage, an ​end to the US naval blockade, a guarantee ​of no ⁠further attacks, and resumption of Iranian oil sales.

Baghaei said Tehran was prepared for all scenarios.