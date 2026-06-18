Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking bus carrying schoolchildren, Kyiv denies it

Russia's Foreign Ministry, which called the attack "another monstrous crime," said a woman accompanying the children had been killed and that eight others, including six children, had been injured.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff denied the Russian allegation, saying on Telegram that "during the specified period, the Defence Forces of Ukraine did not employ unmanned aerial vehicles against targets in Bryansk Oblast."
Reuters was unable to verify the report. Both sides deny targeting civilians.
Belarusian Health Minister Alexander Khodzhayev, quoted by the state news agency Belta, said two people, an adult and a child, were in serious condition.