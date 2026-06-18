Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking bus carrying schoolchildren, Kyiv denies it

Moscow. Russia accused Ukraine of conducting a deadly drone strike on a bus carrying Belarusian ​schoolchildren on Wednesday, an allegation that Ukraine's military said was "false".

Yegor Kovalchuk, the acting ‌governor of Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said the bus had been taking a children's soccer team for a holiday in southern Russia from Belarus.

Kovalchuk, writing on Telegram, said he had visited those ​injured in the incident which he described as a "completely deliberate strike on civilian transport ​on a busy highway".

Russia's Foreign Ministry, which called the attack "another monstrous crime," said ⁠a woman accompanying the children had been killed and that eight others, including six ​children, had been injured.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff denied the Russian allegation, saying on Telegram that "during ​the specified period, the Defence Forces of Ukraine did not employ unmanned aerial vehicles against targets in Bryansk Oblast."

Reuters was unable to verify the report. Both sides deny targeting civilians.