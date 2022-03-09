Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

By AFP More by this Author

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

- Fear of Kyiv siege -

Fears are mounting that Kyiv will be encircled, with AFP seeing Russian troops pressing closer to the capital as an orchestra played Europe's anthem "Ode to Joy" in the city's central square to boost morale.

- Chernobyl power cut 'not critical' -

Power is entirely cut to the Chernobyl power plant, site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

The UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, warns that the plant, now in Russian hands, is no longer transmitting data but says it sees no "critical impact on safety".

- 12-hour ceasefire -

Moscow and Kyiv agree a 12-hour ceasefire to allow civilians to flee five badly battered areas including around Kyiv, with 5,000 making it out of Sumy near the Russian border.

Others hope to escape what the Red Cross calls the "apocalyptic" situation in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, which has been without water and power for nine days.

- 10 dead in Russian attack

At least 10 people are killed as Russian military "opened fire" on homes and other buildings in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonetsk, a local official says.

- 'Economic war' on Russia -

The United States bans Russian oil imports, "cutting the main artery" of Russia's economy, with Britain saying it will do the same by the end of this year, and the European Union slashing gas imports by two-thirds.

Moscow accuses Washington of "declaring economic war".

- No fighter jets, says US -

The Pentagon rejects a Polish offer to deliver its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a US base in Germany, to be eventually handed over to Ukraine, fearing a wider conflict with Moscow.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads, "Look, we're at war! Send us the planes."





- But $14bn in aid -

US lawmakers are voting on a $14-billion aid package for Ukraine with Canada pledging an extra $50 million of military equipment.





- EU targets more oligarchs -

The EU adds 14 more Kremlin-linked Russian oligarchs and more than 146 senators to its sanctions blacklist, tightens controls on cryptocurrency transfers and targets Russia's maritime sector over the war in Ukraine.

Britain impounds a private jet reportedly linked to Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler.

- Russia default 'imminent'-

Ratings agency Fitch downgrades Russia's sovereign debt rating again, saying a default is "imminent".

- Turkey talks -

Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will hold face-to-face talks in southern Turkey Thursday in the first high-level contact since the invasion.

- Nord Stream 2 'dead', US says -

Russia's controversial $12-billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany is "dead", a senior US official says.

- No Heineken, McDonald's or Coke -

Beer giant Heineken halts brewing and sales in Russia, with McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Universal Music also suspending operations.

- Putin 'angry and frustrated': US intel -

US intelligence chiefs say Russian President Vladimir Putin is "angry and frustrated", warning he is likely to "double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties."





- 2,000 plus 'Russian troops killed' -

The Pentagon says it estimates between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the nearly two-week-old invasion. Russia admitted to 498 killed on March 2.

- 2.15 million flee -

The UN says 143,000 fled Ukraine in the last 24 hours, with the number of refugees topping 2.15 million -- more than half of those in Poland.

- Eurovision winner now refugee -

Ukraine's 2016 Eurovision Song Contest winner Jamala tells AFP of having to leave her husband behind as she fled Kyiv. The ethnic Tartar said she never thought she would end up like her grandmother, whom the Soviets drove from Crimea in 1944