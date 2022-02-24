Russia-Ukraine conflict: Latest developments
Thursday February 24 2022
Here are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:
- Putin announces 'operation' -
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears on television to announce the attack on Ukraine shortly before 6 am (0300 GMT).
He says the military operation is to defend separatists in the east from "genocide".
- 'Full-scale invasion' -
As explosions ring out before dawn, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accuses Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion".
- Russians reach Kyiv region -
Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine from several directions. They break through into the north of Kyiv region, Ukraine border guards say, attacking Ukrainian positions with Grad missiles.
- Dozens dead -
With dozens reported dead, emergency services say a Ukrainian military plane with 14 on board crashed south of the capital.
- NATO acts -
NATO activates its "defence plans" for allied countries as Russia pounds Ukraine, which wanted to become a member of the alliance.
- Johnson vows massive sanctions -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Western allies are readying a "massive" package of sanctions against Russia, and tells the people of Ukraine: "We cannot and will not just look away."
- China 'understands' -
Beijing tells Russia's foreign minister it understands Moscow's "reasonable concerns on security issues" over Ukraine.
- Territorial gains -
The Russian army says Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine are advancing and have gained territory since the Kremlin launched its attacks.
- Martial law -
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declares martial law and later breaks diplomatic ties with Russia.
- 'Maximum losses' -
The head of the Ukrainian military says he has received orders from Zelensky to repel a Russian invasion and to "inflict maximum losses".
- Airbases, defences 'destroyed' -
Russia's defence ministry says it has neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.
- Belarus not taking part -
Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko says that his military is not taking part in the invasion, but France condemns the use of Belarussian territory to attack Ukraine.
- Lithuania emergency -
EU and NATO member Lithuania -- the nearest of the Baltic states to Ukraine -- says it will impose a state of emergency after the Russian attack.
- Moldova closes airspace -
Moldova says it is closing its airspace in response to the invasion, while Belarus says it is shutting "part" of its airspace.
- Oil prices soar -
Oil prices soar past $100 for the first time in more than seven years after Putin announces the invasion.
- Record wheat prices -
European wheat prices also hit a record high with Ukraine one of the world's biggest grain producers.
- European stocks slump -
European stocks slump, with Germany's DAX losing 5.2 percent, the Paris CAC 40 dropping 5.0 percent and the Milan FTSE MIB index down by 5.1 percent.
- Russian bourses suspended -
Moscow and Saint Petersburg stock exchanges say they are "suspending" trading. Meanwhile the ruble slumps.
- Shipping closed -
Russia closes shipping in the Sea of Azov, which lies between Russia and Ukraine.