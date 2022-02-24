Russia-Ukraine conflict: Latest developments

By AFP More by this Author

Here are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:





- Putin announces 'operation' -

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears on television to announce the attack on Ukraine shortly before 6 am (0300 GMT).

He says the military operation is to defend separatists in the east from "genocide".





Related Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Advertisement

- 'Full-scale invasion' -

As explosions ring out before dawn, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accuses Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion".





- Russians reach Kyiv region -

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine from several directions. They break through into the north of Kyiv region, Ukraine border guards say, attacking Ukrainian positions with Grad missiles.





- Dozens dead -

With dozens reported dead, emergency services say a Ukrainian military plane with 14 on board crashed south of the capital.





- NATO acts -

NATO activates its "defence plans" for allied countries as Russia pounds Ukraine, which wanted to become a member of the alliance.









- Johnson vows massive sanctions -

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Western allies are readying a "massive" package of sanctions against Russia, and tells the people of Ukraine: "We cannot and will not just look away."





- China 'understands' -

Beijing tells Russia's foreign minister it understands Moscow's "reasonable concerns on security issues" over Ukraine.





- Territorial gains -

The Russian army says Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine are advancing and have gained territory since the Kremlin launched its attacks.





- Martial law -

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declares martial law and later breaks diplomatic ties with Russia.





- 'Maximum losses' -

The head of the Ukrainian military says he has received orders from Zelensky to repel a Russian invasion and to "inflict maximum losses".





- Airbases, defences 'destroyed' -

Russia's defence ministry says it has neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.





- Belarus not taking part -

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko says that his military is not taking part in the invasion, but France condemns the use of Belarussian territory to attack Ukraine.





- Lithuania emergency -

EU and NATO member Lithuania -- the nearest of the Baltic states to Ukraine -- says it will impose a state of emergency after the Russian attack.





- Moldova closes airspace -

Moldova says it is closing its airspace in response to the invasion, while Belarus says it is shutting "part" of its airspace.





- Oil prices soar -

Oil prices soar past $100 for the first time in more than seven years after Putin announces the invasion.





- Record wheat prices -

European wheat prices also hit a record high with Ukraine one of the world's biggest grain producers.





- European stocks slump -

European stocks slump, with Germany's DAX losing 5.2 percent, the Paris CAC 40 dropping 5.0 percent and the Milan FTSE MIB index down by 5.1 percent.





- Russian bourses suspended -

Moscow and Saint Petersburg stock exchanges say they are "suspending" trading. Meanwhile the ruble slumps.





- Shipping closed -

Russia closes shipping in the Sea of Azov, which lies between Russia and Ukraine.