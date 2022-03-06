Taliban's secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face

By AFP More by this Author

Kabul. One of the Taliban's most secretive leaders, whose only picture on US "most wanted" lists is a grainy semi-covered profile, was photographed openly for the first time Saturday at a passing-out parade for new Afghan police recruits.

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also heads the feared Haqqani Network, has previously only been photographed clearly from behind -- even since the hardline Islamists seized power last August.

Read: Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

"For your satisfaction and for building your trust... I am appearing in the media in a public meeting with you," he said in a speech at the parade.

Before the Taliban's return, Haqqani was the most senior of three deputies to leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.





Advertisement

Haqqani heads a powerful subset of the Taliban blamed for some of the worst violence of the past 20 years. PHOTO | AFP

Akhundzada himself hasn't been seen in public for years, and many Afghan analysts believe he may not even be alive.

Haqqani heads a powerful subset of the Taliban blamed for some of the worst violence of the past 20 years.

The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest, saying he was responsible for a string of terror attacks.



