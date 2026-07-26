Trump pauses Iran strikes as US pushes for diplomacy

Washington. US President Donald Trump has ordered the military to halt planned airstrikes on Iran after 13 consecutive days of attacks, signalling a possible shift towards diplomacy even as fighting continues across the Middle East.

The decision, first reported by Axios and confirmed by The New York Times, came amid growing concerns within the Trump administration that a wider conflict could rapidly deplete US air defence missile stockpiles and further destabilise the region.

According to the reports, Trump withheld approval for a new round of strikes on Friday, breaking nearly two weeks of daily US military operations against Iranian targets. The move surprised Israeli officials, who had expected further attacks and had prepared for possible Iranian retaliation.

The pause is not considered a ceasefire, and US officials say military options remain on the table if diplomacy fails. Trump has publicly maintained that Iran must agree to US demands or face renewed military action.

The shift coincides with renewed diplomatic efforts led by Oman, which has been acting as a mediator between Washington and Tehran. An Omani delegation travelled to Iran as negotiations continued over easing tensions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

US media reported that Vice President JD Vance, senior military commanders and other advisers urged caution, warning that a prolonged campaign could strain American missile defence capabilities in the region while increasing the risk of a broader regional war.

Although US airstrikes have paused, fighting elsewhere in the region has continued. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched attacks on Saudi oil facilities and threatened further action, while tensions remain high in the Red Sea and around the Strait of Hormuz.