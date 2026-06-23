Trump says Iran agreed to nuclear inspections into 'infinity', Tehran denies US claims

Dubai. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspections “into infinity” and that any Iranian assets unfrozen under a recent agreement would be used to purchase humanitarian supplies from the United States, claims swiftly rejected by Tehran.

Washington agreed to suspend sanctions on Iran for 60 days from Monday following the first round of talks held under a fragile peace deal reached last week to end more than three months of war.

US Vice President JD Vance said discussions with Iranian officials in the Swiss resort of Buergenstock had laid the groundwork for a final agreement and that Tehran had agreed to allow international nuclear inspectors back into the country.

However, Iran denied that nuclear issues had been discussed during the talks, which were mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, and insisted that no agreement had been reached to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to return.

Iran rejects US claims

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday that Iranian officials had not met IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Switzerland and had no plans to permit inspections of the country's damaged nuclear facilities.

Trump dismissed Tehran's denials, accusing Iran of making “false statements”.

“Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level nuclear inspections long into the future,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

He also said any Iranian assets released under the agreement would be held in an escrow account and used to purchase food and medical supplies from the US, including corn, wheat and soybeans.

But Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, rejected the assertion, insisting that Tehran alone would determine how any unfrozen assets are used.

“Iran is the only country to decide what to do with its assets,” he told reporters, adding that no other country would have influence over those decisions.

Progress amid uncertainty

The contradictory statements underscored the uncertainty surrounding efforts to end a conflict that has destabilised the Middle East.

On Monday, the parties agreed on a mechanism aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. They also established a communications channel intended to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies that Iran blockaded during the war.

As part of initial economic relief measures, the US Treasury announced a sanctions waiver valid until August 21, allowing Iran to resume oil exports and receive payments.

Bahreini said “good progress” had been made and announced that two working groups would soon be established to address sanctions relief and Iran’s nuclear programme.

He said five elements of the initial agreement must first be fully implemented before formal negotiations begin on the nuclear issue and any future role for the IAEA.

Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful and suspended cooperation with the IAEA after war broke out, following months of limited inspections after earlier US and Israeli air strikes.

Tensions persist in Lebanon

Bahreini said Lebanon formed an “unquestionable” part of the interim agreement and that it included the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory.

Although a ceasefire has largely held in southern Lebanon since Sunday, Lebanon’s Civil Defence and state media reported that Israeli gunfire killed two people on Tuesday. Hezbollah accused Israel of violating the ceasefire.

Israel has said it will maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon and continue acting against what it describes as threats to its security.

Israeli and Lebanese officials were due to begin a fresh round of talks in Washington on Tuesday. The conflict with Hezbollah has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

Meanwhile, tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz began recovering on Monday. However, Iran and Oman indicated in a joint statement that charges could be introduced for vessels using the strategic waterway.

The two countries said a joint working group would discuss navigation management, services and related costs while respecting their sovereign rights.

Domestic pressure on Trump

Oil prices have eased since the interim agreement was reached, with crude prices falling further on Tuesday after dropping three percent on Monday.

The conflict with Iran, which began with joint US-Israeli strikes, has become a growing political challenge for Trump and fellow Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections.

Rising fuel prices have fuelled public frustration, while some Republican lawmakers continue to press for the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear programme.