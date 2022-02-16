US troop reinforcements arrive near Poland-Ukraine border

By AFP More by this Author

Rzeszów. Dozens of US paratroopers landed at a Polish airport near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday as part of a deployment of several thousand to bolster NATO's eastern flank amid tensions with Russia.

AFP reporters saw the soldiers leaving a Boeing C-17 military transport plane and boarding buses at Rzeszow Airport, located around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Another group of soldiers, around a dozen, boarded two Black Hawk helicopters which then took off.

Two Chinook helicopters were also seen landing.

Armoured cars, military trucks, containers and dozens more soldiers were seen at a makeshift camp set up in and around a glass-covered conference centre opposite the airport terminal.

"We don't know yet," a sergeant manning a checkpoint into the camp, who declined to be named, told AFP when asked how long they might stay.

Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in North Carolina have been landing at the airport in the village of Jasionka since February 5.

The airport also functions as a regular civilian terminal for the Podkarpackie region, with Ryanair flights to London and Manchester on Wednesday.

The United States has said it is planning temporarily to deploy a total of around 4,700 additional soldiers to EU and NATO member Poland in response to Russia's troop build-up around Ukraine.

The reinforcements will bring the US military presence in Poland to around 10,000 troops.

Their commanding general Chris Donahue, the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan, told reporters at the start of the deployment that the troops would "if necessary, defend any portion of NATO".

"This deployment is a prudent measure to ensure collectively the prevention of any war aims. It is defensive in nature," Donahue said.