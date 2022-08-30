WHO temporarily replaces Western Pacific chief accused of misconduct

By AFP More by this Author

The WHO said Tuesday it had sent its number two to step in for its Western Pacific chief, who has been accused by staff of abusive, racist and authoritarian behaviour.

The World Health Organization has dispatched Deputy Director General Zsuzsanna Jakab from its Geneva global headquarters to temporarily replace Japanese doctor Takeshi Kasai at the regional office in Manila.

A slew of accusations against Kasai emerged in January from staff past and present.

Kasai, who denied the allegations, was accused of presiding over a "toxic atmosphere" at the WHO's Western Pacific headquarters with a culture of "systemic bullying and public ridiculing".

The staff, who wished to remain anonymous "for fear of retaliation", accused him of making "derogatory remarks to staff of certain nationalities", in particular local Filipinos.

"The regional director for the Western Pacific region, Dr Takeshi Kasai, is on leave," the WHO said Tuesday.

